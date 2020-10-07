Ensure roads and drains are clean, GVMC Commissioner tells sanitary secretaries

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 October 2020 00:46 IST

‘Impose fines on those dumping wastes on roads’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that the sanitary secretaries must ensure that by 10 a.m. every day, roads and drainages are cleaned and by 10.30 a.m., all the dustbins are cleared. Stressing the importance of source segregation, she also reiterated that the staff should make sure that only segregated waste (dry and wet) is collected from houses during the door-to-door garbage collection.

The GVMC Commissioner was speaking at a coordination meet on Swachh Survekshan 2021, with staff working at the Ward Secretariats here on Tuesday.

Ms. Srijana said that officials should inspect Ward Sachivalayams every day. She said that the staff should work with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and directed them to impose fines if anyone is found dumping wastes on roads. She also cautioned about the outbreak of vector-borne diseases due to the recent rains.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao explained about the components of Swachh Survekshan 2021 in a power point presentation. He said that the secretariat staff should work hard to ensure that the civic body gets good rank.

Chief Medical & Officer of Health (C.M.O.H) K.S.L.G Sastry and a few others were present.