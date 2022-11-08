Ensure protection of environment and greenery in Visakhapatnam, TDP leader urges Prime Minister

Ayyanna Patrudu urges Narendra Modi to take aerial view of Rushikonda Hill where constructions are taking place

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 08, 2022 21:07 IST

Former Minister and TDP Polit Bureau Member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure protection of environment and greenery in Visakhapatnam city, which, he alleged was being destroyed by the State government.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Mr. Patrudu alleged that the government has not only failed to protect the environment but was also excavating the hills, denuding the greenery while undertaking constructions without any clarity on whether such constructions are meant for APTDC resorts or the CM’s camp office. He appealed to the Prime Minister to take an aerial view of Rushikonda Hill, where the above constructions were going on.

‘Continue Amaravati as capital’

He also appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure that Amaravati continues to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh as the Legislative Assembly had already passed a resolution to establish a capital at Amaravati by acquiring lands from farmers. He recalled that the Prime Minister had laid the foundation and sanctioned several crores of rupees for construction activities.

Polavaram project

He also said that the Centre has sanctioned sufficient funds for the Polavaram project but the project was going on at a snail’s pace. He expressed apprehension that the State government was diverting the funds for other purposes and sought a review on it.

