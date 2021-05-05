Ensure oxygen storage points are near hospitals: Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 May 2021 01:09 IST

‘Prepare plans for setting up of plants at various areas’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the official concerned to ensure that the oxygen storage points are near the hospitals.

The Collector reviewed the oxygen supply issues, COVID-19 admissions and conduct of tests at a review meeting through teleconference from the Collectorate on Tuesday.

He directed the General Manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC) Ramalinga Raju to ensure that the storage points were close to the hospitals.

He said that the Central government has sought proposals for the setting up of oxygen plants and directed the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Executive Engineer D.A. Naidu to prepare the proposals for setting up of oxygen plants near the CSR Block of KGH, VIMS, Chest Hospital, Anakapalle Area Hospital and at Narsipatnam, Araku, Paderu and at Gayatri, GITAM and NRI Medical Colleges.

Mr. Vinay Chand directed the officials to ensure early completion of the building being constructed near the Government Hospital for Mental Care for arranging COVID beds there as it already has pipes for supply of oxygen.

Daily requirement

The planning should be done so that each plant could meet the needs of two or three hospitals. He also discussed on the way forward to set up an oxygen plant to meet the needs of hospitals in the Health City at Arilova. He enquired from the Drugs Control Administration Assistant Director K. Rajitha on the supply of oxygen to rural areas and the average daily requirement of oxygen.

‘Procure materials’

He enquired from the officials on the availability of COVID-19 materials like gloves, N 95 masks, PPE kits, NIV masks and surgical masks. He directed the Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana to make arrangements for purchase of materials in accordance with the guidelines.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director Visweswara Rao and Arogyasri Coordinator Rajesh were present.