‘Ensure nine-hour free power supply to farmers’

Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant held a review meeting with officials of APEPDCL and AP TRANSCO at the EPDCL corporate office here on Friday.

Mr. Srikant instructed officials to provide nine hours of free power supply during the day to the agriculture sector by April 2020 as well as uninterrupted round-the-clock quality and reliable power supply to all domestic, industrial and commercial consumers.

He instructed officials to release all pending agricultural connections, if any, immediately and directed steps to reduce transmission losses and increase revenues to the Discom. He reviewed the works taken up with financial assistance of the World Bank and sought their completion on time. AP EDPCL CMD Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, Director (Operations & Projects) K. Rajabapaiah, and other officials were present.

Later, Mr. Srikant took part in a workshop on electrical safety jointly organised by the NTPC, CEA and APCEIG as part of a sensitisation programme in response to the increasing number of electrical accidents.

The workshop was aimed at sharing of knowledge. APEPDCL CMD Nagalaxmi Selvarajan, NTPC Simhadri Chief General Manager V. Sudharshan Babu, K Raja Bapaiah, Director (Projects), APEPDCL, CEA Director S.P. Abraham and others spoke.