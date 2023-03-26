Ensure materials like cement, sand are available and control their prices, builders urge Andhra Pradesh government

March 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Builders have appealed to the State government to come to their rescue by ensuring availability of materials like cement and sand apart from controlling their prices.

The fourth Annual General Meeting of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh was held here on Sunday. Representatives of 20 chapters of CREDAI attended the meeting and unanimously elected the new team of office-bearers of CREDAI AP for 2023-25.

Speaking to the media later in the evening, CREDAI AP chairman Alla Siva Reddy (Guntur), Y.V. Ramana Rao (Vijayawada) and general secretary Bayana Srinivas (Visakhapatnam) while hailing the State government for issuing a G.O. for reducing the Vacant Land Tax (VLT) by 50%, lamented that the G.O. was not being implemented. They sought that the government should take immediate action on the issue. They also hailed the government for withdrawing the orders on ‘open spaces’ in housing layouts.

They said that land owners, whose lands were placed under 22-A list, were suffering as they were unable to sell them to raise money to meet their needs. They sought removal of such lands from 22-A list.

The new team of office-bearers of CREDAI AP are: chairman – Alla Siva Reddy (Guntur), president - Y.V. Ramana Rao(Vijayawada), general secretary - Bayana Srinivas (Visakhapatnam), vice-presidents - G.V.S.T. Rayudu (Kakinada), K. Subhash Chandra Bose (Vizianagaram) and J. Suresh Kumar Reddy (Kurnool), treasurer – P. Rajasekhar Rao (Tirupati) and joint secretaries – V. Bhima Shankar (Rajahmundry) and K. Ramesh Ankineedu (Vijayawada).