Ensure Jodugullapalem Beach is clean, GVMC Commissioner instructs officials

December 15, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has asked the officials to ensure cleanliness of the Jodugullapalem Beach and that debris is cleared daily. He has also assured the local representatives that a shed would be constructed for the local fishermen to store their nets and belongings, apart from arranging a ‘dhobi-khana’ for the fisherfolk.

In his inspection, Mr. Saikanth Varma visited Jodugullapalem and Visalakshi Nagar areas. Corporator K Swathi and Zonal Commissioner K. Kanakamahalakshmi accompanied him. During the meeting, the local corporator informed the Commissioner about the encroachments on the beach side and requested him to initiate action. He has asked the staff to initiate steps to protect the government lands.

Later, Mr. Saikanth Varma inspected Ward No. 12 along with corporator A. Rohini. There were complaints regarding drain clearances and not taking up construction works of a community hall.

