Ensure immediate response to distress calls, cops told

Visakhapatnam Rural SP Attada Babujee has instructed the police officers to respond immediately to the distress calls received through the ‘Dial 100’ helpline, especially those pertaining to crimes against women.

“The Station House Officers (SHOs) must interact with the Mahila Mitra teams on a daily basis and understand the issues women are facing in the rural areas of the district,” said Mr. Babujee while addressing the monthly crime review meeting here on Tuesday.

The Rual SP also inquired about the progress of various cases in the district. He asked his teams to keep a watch over the people who were convicted in the court of law, history-sheeters and people who have been released from jail after serving their terms.

Helplines

Mr. Babujee also appealed to the people to dial the helpline numbers such as 100,112, 181, cyber mithra number (9121211100) in case of emergency. People seeking help of police also can make use of the district police WhatsApp number 9505200100.

He also asked the police officers to prepare for the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC elections. “The police officers should visit villages and collect information. They should identify sensitive, hyper-sensitive areas. The police should counsel the trouble mongers and rowdy-sheeters and bind-over them if necessary,” the SP said.

The SP also gave away the ‘Spoorthi’ award to Ravikamatham sub-inspector B. Chandrasekhar for his performance in registering enforcement cases pertaining to illegal sand transportation, running of belt shops, gambling and etc. in November.

He was presented a cash award of ₹20,000 and a memento.