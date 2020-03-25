Ensure free treatment for all ailments: CPI(M)

Welcoming the State government imposing a complete lockdown to deal with the COVID-19 situation, CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao has sought free treatment for all ailments in King George Hospital as well as all other private hospitals and free supply of essential commodities to all workers in the unorganised sector. People were deprived of treatment for minor ailments with the lockdown, he said.
Rice card holders
With the lockdown, auto, push-cart, building, industrial and shop workers and daily labourers were facing financial hardship, Mr. Ganga Rao said. Though government announced that free ration would be given to rice card holders still many did not receive the cards, he alleged. Hence free distribution of commodities should cover all unorganised sector workers, Mr. Ganga Rao said.
