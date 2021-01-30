Ensure free and fair panchayat polls, Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2021 01:05 IST

‘18 teams have been formed under the supervision of Joint Collectors for coordination’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has underlined the importance of the nodal officers in ensuring free and fair polls in the ensuing panchayat elections, which will be held in four phases in the district.

At a review meeting here on Friday, the Collector directed them to make foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls. He spoke on the appointment of route officers, zonal officers, preparation of route maps, arrangement of vehicles, videography, postal ballot, ballot papers, ballot boxes, transport of polling staff.

He said that Constituency and Mandal Special Officers for conduct of the polls have been appointed.

He said that 18 teams have been formed under the supervision of Joint Collectors for coordination with the District Collector. The Nodal Officers should not leave the headquarters.

The works pertaining to conduct of the elections should be held at the MPDO offices at the mandal headquarters.

The training classes for the staff should also be held at these offices. Arrangements should be made to provide accommodation and working meals for the polling staff.

There are 969 village panchayats in four revenue divisions in the district. Rekhavanipalem panchayat of Bheemunipatnam mandal has been merged in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) and hence polls will not be held for it. The notification has been released for the polls in 340 of the 344 panchayats in Anakapalle Division. Nominations can be filed till January 31 (till 5 p.m.); scrutiny will be done on February 1; appeals for reject applications February 2; disposal of appeals by Appellate authority February 3; last date for withdrawal of nomination February 4 (after 3 p.m.). Polling will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and counting of votes will be done from 4 p.m. on February 9. Results would be declared on completion of the counting process.