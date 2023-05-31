Ensure foolproof security, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner directs hostel managements of working women and students

May 31, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma organised a meeting with managements of working women and students hostels here on Wednesday and issued strict directives to ensure safety of women and girls.

He asked the managements to collect complete details of the girl students or women, who join their hostels from various places, and keep the records. He said that the managements should also maintain visitors book apart from another logbook to note down the arrival/departure timings.

“The hostels should mandatorily have CCTV cameras. A notice board should be arranged at the hostel on which there should be contact numbers of the nearest police station, officials as well as important toll free numbers,” Mr. Trivikrama Varma said, asking them to ensure all the students have downloaded Disha SOS app.

He asked the managements to maintain proper security for the hostel without fail and to prefer women as security guards. In case of a male security guard, the managements should apply for his character certificate from the police stations, he said.

He also said that there should be separate recreation room and visitor rooms at the hostels.

He asked the women police to visit hostels once in every two weeks to know if there are any issues.

He also asked the night beat police to visit the hostels and check the logbooks.

DCPs K. Anand Reddy and G. Naganna and Disha PS ACP CH. Vivekananda were present.

