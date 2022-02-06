Ensure flights are not hit by birds, officials told

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 February 2022 00:40 IST

Take precautions to prevent water stagnation in surrounding areas: Collector

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed the officials to ensure that the movements of flights are not affected due to birds and animals in Visakhapatnam. He conducted a review meeting with the officials from Visakhapatnam Airport, Revenue and the GVMC officials here on Saturday.

Mr Mallikarjuna asked the GVMC officials to issue notices or even cancel licences of the meat shops in the surroundings of airport region whose owners dump wastes irresponsibly. He has instructed the officials to check there is no menace of pigs and dogs in the surrounding regions. He also spoke about possible formation of water stagnation in the surroundings during rains. GVMC, HPCL, Visakhapatnam Port Trust officials must conduct inspections and take precautionary measures, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Airport Director, K. Srinivasa Rao, R.D.O P. Kishore and others were present.