Visakhapatnam

Ensure flights are not hit by birds, officials told

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed the officials to ensure that the movements of flights are not affected due to birds and animals in Visakhapatnam. He conducted a review meeting with the officials from Visakhapatnam Airport, Revenue and the GVMC officials here on Saturday.

Mr Mallikarjuna asked the GVMC officials to issue notices or even cancel licences of the meat shops in the surroundings of airport region whose owners dump wastes irresponsibly. He has instructed the officials to check there is no menace of pigs and dogs in the surrounding regions. He also spoke about possible formation of water stagnation in the surroundings during rains. GVMC, HPCL, Visakhapatnam Port Trust officials must conduct inspections and take precautionary measures, he said.

Airport Director, K. Srinivasa Rao, R.D.O P. Kishore and others were present.


