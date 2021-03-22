Ensure early completion of houses, Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 March 2021 20:44 IST

‘Mapping of houses and geo-tagging should be done’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the officials concerned to ensure early completion of the construction of houses taken up in the district under the ‘housing for the poor’ scheme.

At a review meeting here on Monday, the Collector sought early completion of works in Jagananna colonies. All basic amenities like water supply should be provided and the district should top the State. Mapping of houses and geo-tagging should be done and the model house should be completed by April 15, he said.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that 36,318 beneficiaries had wanted to construct houses on their own, 3,714 had sought supply of construction materials and 10, 510 sought that the construction of houses should be done by the government. He also directed early completion of TIDCO houses.

Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao, Housing Project Director Srinivasa Rao and TIDCO engineer Kumar were among those who participated.

At a separate meeting, the Collector directed officials to ensure early completion of works taken up under MNREGS. An additional ₹100 crore needs to be spent during the present financial year under the scheme. Field-level inspections should be conducted from time-to-time and implements purchased when required, he said.

District Water Management Agency Project Director Sandeep and Zilla Parishad Superintending Engineer Sudhakar Reddy were present.