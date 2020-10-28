Ensure dumper bins are cleared, GVMC chief tells sanitary staff

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 October 2020 00:44 IST

‘Impose fine on shopkeepers using plastic bags’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana instructed the sanitary staff to make sure the dumper bins are cleared in between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. She also instructed them to arrange red and blue dump bins in every ward and create awareness over them.

Ms. Srijana had organised a coordination meet with the sanitary department staff here on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

She instructed the GVMC and Sachivalayam staff to conduct raids on shops and impose fines on the shopkeepers if they are found using plastic bags.

She also asked the Mechanical Department staff to focus on transporting wastes from the city to the dumping yard. She said that the transportation vehicles must be covered on the top while shifting wastes. She also asked staff to check pig menace at Pendurthy, Gajuwaka and Madhurawada areas.

Chief Medical & Officer for Health (C.M.O.H) K.S.L.G. Sastry said that the sanitary secretaries should be on duty from 6 a.m. as per job chart. He also suggested them to maintain a diary to note down the works carried out throughout a day.