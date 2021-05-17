Ensure cashless treatment provided at empanelled hospitals under Arogyasri, Collector tells officials

District Collector V. Vinay Chand at a review meeting on the COVID situation in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 May 2021 20:40 IST

‘Managements should not decline admission on the plea of non-submission of COVID positive report’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the officials to ensure that cashless treatment is provided at empanelled hospitals under the Arogyasri scheme, as per the guidelines. The Collector held a review meet on the allocation of beds under Arogyasri at private hospitals in the district on Monday.

The allocation of beds under Arogyasri should be done under category A and B empanelled hospitals without fail, he said. The nodal officers for the respective hospitals and the hospital managements should keep the DRDA Project Director informed on the availability of beds from time to time. The ICU beds, ventilator beds and oxygen beds allocated under Arogyasri should be shown separately, the Collector said.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that it was unfortunate that some patients were being given treatment under ‘self finance’. He directed that allocation of beds under Arogyasri should be done as per G.O. 210. He asked District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana and Arogyasri Coordinator Rajesh as to why notices were not issued to the private hospitals not following the norms.

He said though there were a number of hospitals in the district, it was unfortunate that several requests for beds were pending in 104 service. He directed the RDO Penchala Kishore to get the private hospitals inspected by the revenue officials. The private hospitals were not permitted to treat COVID-19 patients without prior permission, he said.

He directed the District Medical and Health Officer to inspect five hospitals in the morning and five in the evening every day and submit a report. The hospitals should not decline admission on the plea of non-submission of COVID positive report. He also sought an audit on ventilators.

Joint Collector-2 P. Arun Babu, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, Trainee Collector Athidhi Singh, Survey Department Assistant Director Manisha Tripathi and CPO Srinivas were among those who attended.

German hangers

At a separate meeting, the District Collector directed the Superintending Engineer of R & B to immediately arrange German hangers at KGH, VIMS and the Government Chest Hospital.

The SE apprised him that e-tenders have already been invited for the hangers. The Collector advised the officials to arrange for an additional 100 beds each in KGH and VIMS and 50 beds at the ENT Hospital.