Ensure all shops have red, blue dustbins, Srijana tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 February 2021 01:19 IST

‘Put in effort to make city waste-free’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana has instructed the Sanitary Inspectors to ensure all the big and small shops have red and blue dustbins on the premises to segregate wastes. She asked the officials to impose fines if they do not maintain dustbin for the first and not to renew their licence if caught for the second time.

Taking part in a review meet with Zonal Commissioners, Public Health officials and a few others here on Tuesday, Ms. Srijana asked the officials to put in effort to make Visakhapatnam waste-free. She said that it is the responsibility of the owners to ensure wastes that are dumped in their vacant lands are cleaned. She said that the civic body would impose fines of ₹10,000 for the first time and ₹15,000 for the second time. Further strict action would be initiated, she warned. Ms. Srijana also asked the officials to have a communication handset in every Ward Sachivalayam office.

She also sought support from major establishments like King George Hospital, Railway, Andhra University, government and private institutions to check their premises and see that no wastes are dumped. She also enquired about the waste transportation procedure in the zones.

Earlier, Ms. Srijana visited a few slum areas in Ekalavya Colony in Zone IV on Tuesday morning, after receiving representations from the locals and people’s organisations over lack of basic amenities in the area. She interacted with the locals. Later, she instructed Project Director (Urban Community Development) Y. Srinivasa Rao to prepare proposals listing the requirements.