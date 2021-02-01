Ensure all facilities at polling booths, Collector tells officials

Ahead of panchayat polls, the district administration organised a training programme to Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs), Tehsildars and Special Officers at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that district officials should be available in the places where they were posted and should guide staff. Returning officers and presiding officers should be given training for at least two times, he said. He also instructed the officials to ensure all facilities at the polling booths without neglecting COVID-19 safety protocol.
Mr. Vinay Chand said that the staff must be prepared well and make all arrangements for the counting, since it takes off immediately after polling. He asked the staff to go through the handbooks and election material thoroughly and ensure day-to-day reports of the elections following the instructions of State Election Commission (SEC).
Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nagarjuna Sagar explained about the rules and regulations of the elections
ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar, Joint Collectors Venugopal Reddy, R. Govinda Rao, Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N. Mourya and RDOs were among those attended.
