Enormous opportunities in Food Processing sector, says AU Vice-Chancellor

November 17, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A workshop on ‘Agro-food processing exports from AP: Growth Opportunities’ was organised by the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation Women Entrepreneurs Wing at the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Andhra University, here, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

AU Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, who participated as chief guest at the workshop, said that there were enormous opportunities in the food processing sector and explained the initiatives taken by AU to promote entrepreneurship in food processing.

President of AP Chambers Pydah Krishna Prasad highlighted the importance of the food processing sector, various issues taken up for the holistic development of the Visakhapatnam district.

Chairperson of the Women entrepreneurs wings A. Leela Rani said that the workshop was organised to explain the opportunities available in the food and agro sectors in the State of AP, funds and schemes available for the stakeholders to start the industry by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), export opportunities and rules and regulations to be followed by the industries by regulatory agencies like FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) ad APEDA (Agriculture and Processed Food Products Development Authority of India).

President elect of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao presented an overview of the Food Processing Sector. There were technical sessions on various topics.

Trending

Vice-chairperson of Women’s Wing Y. Geetha Srikanth, chairman of Visakhapatnam zone KRB Prakash, Vice-president of Visakhapatnam zone Sudhir Mulagada and former President G. Sambasiva Rao spoke.