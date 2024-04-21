English teacher found dead in her house at Anakapalli

April 21, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 32-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in her house at Anakapalli late on Saturday night. The police suspect that she might have ended her life but are yet to come to a conclusion.

As per the Anakapalli Town police, they found G. Umadevi (32), an English lecturer, in a pool of blood in her house, with blood marks on the walls. Primary investigation revealed that she slit her throat to end her life, reportedly when her parents were not in the house. She was married to someone from Anakapalli in but was divorced in 2018.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

