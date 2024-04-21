GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

English teacher found dead in her house at Anakapalli

April 21, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in her house at Anakapalli late on Saturday night. The police suspect that she might have ended her life but are yet to come to a conclusion.

As per the Anakapalli Town police, they found G. Umadevi (32), an English lecturer, in a pool of blood in her house, with blood marks on the walls. Primary investigation revealed that she slit her throat to end her life, reportedly when her parents were not in the house. She was married to someone from Anakapalli in but was divorced in 2018.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.