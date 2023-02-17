English-speaking skills a must for nurses, says career counsellor

February 17, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The ability to communicate well in English is essential for those looking to take up nursing as a profession, as it will ensure that their work meets global standards. Better communication skills will result in a higher quality of care offered to patients which in turn will lead to a better reputation for the hospital, observed GITAM Career Guidance Centre Director Rojeena Mathew.

Ms. Mathew inaugurated a workshop for nurses titled ‘Listening, Speaking, Reading and Writing (LSRW) Skills’ in association with GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences on Thursday. A total of 166 nursing students from pre-final and final years trained by resource persons participated.

While addressing the nursing students, Ms. Mathew mentioned that English skills have played a vital role in charting the career paths of many healthcare personnel, especially nurses.

“Nurses, who are considered the primary medical coordinators between patients and physicians, have rated listening as the most needed communicative skill, and listening to the patient’s history, symptoms, and requests as the most important function,” she said.

GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHSS) English Department Head B. Sudha Sai pointed out that English skills would be of immense help while communicating with patients who primarily speak English.

She suggested that good written and spoken English skills help in maintaining patient records and effective communication with other healthcare professionals.