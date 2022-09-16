Engineer’s Day celebrated in Visakhapatnam

Felicitations, meetings and workshops marked the Engineers’ Day celebrations at various PSUs, offices and educational institutions, which were organised in commemoration of the 162 nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

Officials from Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) organised Engineers’ Day celebrations on their premises, where they felicitated former chief engineers of VPA. Authorities also organised a visit for engineering students from various colleges.

A workshop on ‘Automation and Optimisation, Smart Port Mission — Benefits and Challenges’ was also organised for the VPA Engineers.

VPA Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao, who attended the event as chief guest, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy, professors from GITAM Deemed to be University were invited to take up workshops for the engineers of VPA. Deputy Chairman, VPA, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, HoDs, and staff took part.

Authorities from Andhra University celebrated Engineers’ Day at the Civil Engineering Department on Thursday. Prof. Prasada Reddy, who took part in the meeting, spoke about Visvesvaraya. Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and AU Engineering College Principal P. Srinivasa Rao were present.

GITAM Deemed to be University organised Engineers Day celebrations on its campus. GITAM president M. Sribharath said that future engineers need to work with an understanding of multiple disciplines in collaborative teams, which is why they must build their own skills and abilities to manage different projects. He said that the university is creating opportunities to improve professional skills. East Coast Railway (Waltair) Additional Divisional Railway Manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta explained how the Indian Railways was changing its pace time to time.

Earlier, GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam and Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jayashankar Variyar offered floral tributes to a statue of Visweswaraya.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari felicitated engineers of the GVMC during Engineer’s Day celebrations at the GVMC office on Thursday. The officials hailed the services of Visweswarayya.