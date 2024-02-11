Engineering student found dead on KLU campus in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

February 11, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

An engineering student, Vamshi Sai Krishna (20), died under suspicious circumstances on Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) campus at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district.

The body was found on the campus on Saturday. Sai Krishna, a native of Macharla, was studying third year engineering, the university staff said.

The victim spent time with friends in the hostel till late in the night, before his death, the students said.

The Tadepalli police registered a case of suspicious death and took up investigation.