Engineering student drowns in Sariya waterfalls

A 20-year-old engineering student from Visakhapatnam reportedly drowned in Sariya waterfalls in Valasi village near Devarapalle in Anantagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam district, on Sunday evening.
The missing student has been identified as S. Meenank. a third-year engineering student from a private college.
According Araku Circle Inspector Pydaiah, four students from Visakhapatnam reached the waterfalls on Sunday evening and Meenank has gone missing, after they ventured into the waterfalls. The other three are said to be safe
As per the police, the locals at Devarapalle and Valasi village tried to stop them from going towards the waterfalls, as there was heavy flow of water due to the rains.
They also erected barricades on the approach roads to keep away outsiders due to COVID-19 pandemic, but they bypassed the barricades and sped away towards the falls, said Mr. Pydaiah.
The body has been traced on Monday evening and sent to Chodavaram area hospital for post-mortem. A case under suspicious death has been booked by the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath