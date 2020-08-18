Engineering student drowns in Sariya waterfalls

A 20-year-old engineering student from Visakhapatnam reportedly drowned in Sariya waterfalls in Valasi village near Devarapalle in Anantagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam district, on Sunday evening.

The missing student has been identified as S. Meenank. a third-year engineering student from a private college.

According Araku Circle Inspector Pydaiah, four students from Visakhapatnam reached the waterfalls on Sunday evening and Meenank has gone missing, after they ventured into the waterfalls. The other three are said to be safe

As per the police, the locals at Devarapalle and Valasi village tried to stop them from going towards the waterfalls, as there was heavy flow of water due to the rains.

They also erected barricades on the approach roads to keep away outsiders due to COVID-19 pandemic, but they bypassed the barricades and sped away towards the falls, said Mr. Pydaiah.

The body has been traced on Monday evening and sent to Chodavaram area hospital for post-mortem. A case under suspicious death has been booked by the police.