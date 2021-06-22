Officials from the Endowments Department demolished an under-construction building near the DRM office at Station Road here on Tuesday, alleging that it was unauthorised. According to sources, the land belong to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam, Allipuram, and was given on lease to some persons in 1993. The officials said that notice was served long ago on the persons to vacate the site, since their lease period had ended. However they did not respond. The officials said that as per the lease conditions, the private persons were also not allowed to build any permanent construction in the given land. The private persons said that they have not received any notices regarding the demolition.
Endowments officials demolish under-construction building
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
June 22, 2021 23:00 IST
‘It is unauthorised and against lease conditions’
