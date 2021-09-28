Visakhapatnam

Endowments employees allege harassment

Employees of the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Endowments went on mass casual leave from Monday alleging that they were being harassed by the Assistant Commissioner K. Santhi. They said that they would not join duties till Ms. Santhi was transferred.

The employees, who said that they were appointed on compassionate grounds after the death of their husbands, alleged that Ms. Shanti was harassing them, as she had the backing of some political leaders. They said that they were doing their duties with devotion but she was looking down upon them, asking them to work on holidays and even threatening them with suspension.

The Assistant Commissioner, however, refuted their allegations, and claimed that they were not doing their duties properly and when she was insisting on it, they were making false allegations.


