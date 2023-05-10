Endowments Department to organise Sri Lakshmi Mahayagnam in Vijayawada from May 12 to 17

May 10, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Endowments Department will organise Sri Lakshmi Mahayagnam for the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada from May 12 to 17. The Mahayagnam is being organised under the aegis of Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, on the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to K. Sirisha, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments and EO of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Ms. Sirisha said that the Chief Minister would launch the Mahayagnam on May 12. The same evening, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy kalyanam would be performed, followed by Dwaraka Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy kalyanam on May 13, Annavaram Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy kalyanam on May 14, Sri Saila Sri Brahmarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy vari leela kalyanam on May 15 and Sri Simhachala Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy kalayana Mahotsavam on May 17.

Special pujas would be performed on May 17. The Chief Minister would also participate in the ‘poornahuti’. Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham Head Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Mahaswamy and Uttaradhikari Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swamy would participate in the Mahayagnam.

Ms. Sirisha released a wall poster on the Mahayagnam on the occasion. Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple trustee Subrahmanyam, Assistant EO s V. Rambabu and Tirumaleswara Rao and assistant engineer K. Suryanarayana Murthy were present.

