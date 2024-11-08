ADVERTISEMENT

Endocrinology plays a vital role in diagnosing, managing and preventing lifestyle disorders like diabetes and thyroid, says Venkaiah Naidu

Published - November 08, 2024 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the annual conference of the Endocrine Society of India (ESICON 2024), in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Endocrinology plays a vital role in diagnosing, managing and preventing lifestyle disorders like diabetes and thyroid. Diabetes, both Type-1 and Type-2, are the most prevalent chronic diseases linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity and stress, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural of 53rd annual national conference of Endocrine Society of India here on Friday evening, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism were also common endocrine issues that could be influenced by lifestyle choices, including diet and stress. Endocrinologists use tests like thyroid function panels to identify imbalances in hormone levels, to identify and manage these disorders. The problems, if untreated could lead to fatigue, weight changes and mood disturbances, which significantly impact the quality of life. He said endocrinologists were integral to detecting and treating these disorders early, thereby reducing the risk of severe complications.

Conference organising secretary Dr. K.A.V. Subrahmanyam, Dr. K. Dilip Kumar, Dr. A. Mythili were among those who were present on the dais.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US