Endocrinology plays a vital role in diagnosing, managing and preventing lifestyle disorders like diabetes and thyroid, says Venkaiah Naidu

Endocrinology plays a vital role in diagnosing, managing and preventing lifestyle disorders like diabetes and thyroid. Diabetes, both Type-1 and Type-2, are the most prevalent chronic diseases linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity and stress, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural of 53rd annual national conference of Endocrine Society of India here on Friday evening, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism were also common endocrine issues that could be influenced by lifestyle choices, including diet and stress. Endocrinologists use tests like thyroid function panels to identify imbalances in hormone levels, to identify and manage these disorders. The problems, if untreated could lead to fatigue, weight changes and mood disturbances, which significantly impact the quality of life. He said endocrinologists were integral to detecting and treating these disorders early, thereby reducing the risk of severe complications.

Conference organising secretary Dr. K.A.V. Subrahmanyam, Dr. K. Dilip Kumar, Dr. A. Mythili were among those who were present on the dais.