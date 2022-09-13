Encroached forest land evicted in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh

The area had mango, cashew orchards and small buildings, says DFO

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 13, 2022 23:47 IST

The Visakhapatnam Division of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department evicted a large encroachment in the Tida Reserve Forest near Tamaram village in Makavarapupalem mandal of Anakapalli district. The accused had encroached 37.50 acres of precious forest land, according to a statement issued by Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Ananth Shankar on Tuesday.

Gandipeta Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) members, Revenue and the Police Department offcials provided support to the Forest Department officials in eviction process. The evicted area has mango and cashew orchards, and small buildings. The DFO said that efforts would be made by the Forest Department to re-establish the forest area with forest species. The land has been placed in the custody of the Gandipeta VSS for protection.

Further action would be initiated against the accused as per the law. The operation was led by Sub DFO, Visakhapatnam, and Forest Range Officer, Visakhapatnam.

