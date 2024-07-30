Encourage only legal adoptions, Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission urges all stakeholders

Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission (APSCRPC) has called upon all stakeholders to encourage only legal adoptions.

An awareness programme for gynaecologists, paediatricians, nursing, paramedical and other staff of King George Hospital (KGH) was organised jointly by APSCRPC and the KGH at the Ethics Gallery of the hospital on Tuesday.

Chairperson Kesali Appa Rao and Member Gondu Sitaram, CWC Chairperson MLR Radha, KGH Superintendent P. Sivananda, District ICDS Project Officer Jayadevi, Hospital Assistant Director Ch. Srinivas Kumar and CSRMO Dhavala Bhaskara Rao participated in the programme.

The ICDS PO gave a PowerPoint presentation on ‘official adoptions’.

The APSCRPC representatives said that those who wish to adopt children should apply only through the website www.cara.nic.in. They said there was a misconception among the general public that children would be given for adoption through various hospitals in the State. To dispel the myth, the APSCRPC was organising awareness programmes at various hospitals in the State.

Those who adopt children through unauthorised methods would run the risk of being jailed. Mr. Appa Rao released a wall poster made by the staff of the District Child Welfare Department and Shishu Home. He stressed on the need to ensure that the CC cameras at the maternity wards and children’s wards of all government hospitals were functioning properly. The security personnel should also be asked to keep a constant vigil at these wards to prevent kidnapping of infants.

The KGH Superintendent said that awareness programmes on the CARA Act, unauthorised adoptions and legal consequences would be held as per the directives of APSCRPC and the government.

Dr. Sandhya Devi, HOD, Gynaecology Department, Dr. Chakravarthy, HOD, Paediatrics Department, and Nursing Superintendent Padma were among those who participated.