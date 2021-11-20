ENC sailor dies in accident on Telugu Talli Flyover

The deceased was identified as Dileep Kumar (25), a native of Rajasthan .

A 25-year-old sailor from Eastern Naval Command (ENC) died in a road accident on the Telugu Talli Flyover near RTC Complex late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Dileep Kumar (25), a native of Rajasthan who worked as a sailor with ENC, Visakhapatnam.

Inspector of Two Town Police Station, K. Venkat Rao said that the deceased was heading towards the railway station area from Siripuram on a two-wheeler.

The accident occurred on the flyover when he reportedly hit the road divider at around 10:30 p.m.

Though he was wearing a helmet, he suffered severe injuries after hitting the median. As per the police, he must have been driving at considerable speed, as he flew some distance from the place of impact.

Fellow commuters rushed him to a private hospital at Ram Nagar for treatment, but he was declared brought dead.

Two Town Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.