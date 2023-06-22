ENC organises yoga sessions at all stations, units and on board ships

June 22, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - VISAKHAPANTAM

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) organised yoga sessions at all stations, units and onboard its ships to celebrate International Day of Yoga.

Over 13,000 naval personnel, Defence Security Corps, defence civilians and their family members participated in the event across the Eastern Seaboard.

Eastern Naval Command ships on deployment also conducted yoga both at sea and various ports on the east coast. The yoga sessions followed the common yoga protocol as prescribed by the Government of India/Ministry of Ayush focusing on the theme of IDY 2023 - ’Yoga for Humanity’.

As part of their routine deployment, Eastern Fleet Ships visiting various countries conducted yoga sessions in the foreign ports to promote the benefits of yoga and a healthy lifestyle. INS Shivalik at Jakarta, Indonesia, INS Kiltan at Chattogram, Bangladesh and INS Sumitra at Phuket, Thailand spread awareness about yoga and its benefits among the local communities, according to a statement issued, by the ENC headquarters on Wednesday.

In Visakhapatnam, naval personnel, their families and schoolchildren conducted yoga at Naval Dockyard, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malkapuram and all residential areas which included Hatha Yoga by Isha Foundation.

At Bheemunipatnam, yoga sessions were conducted at Kalinga Beach, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Naval KG School. The participants dressed up in the Indian Tricolour theme symbolising yoga as a key element of India’s cultural heritage. Yoga camps were also conducted at Spoorthi Orphanage for Children, Goldage Home for Senior Citizens and a school for special children in Visakhapatnam.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area along with INS Kattaboman witnessed active participation by all ships and units. Banners, posters and yoga charts were displayed to emphasise the importance of yoga in daily life.

The event in Chennai was conducted by yoga and wellness training institute, Yoga Darshini and witnessed participation from Naval and CISF personnel along with their families. At Kattabomman, besides mass yoga, asanas and pranayama were also performed at a height of 450 m on the Amber Tower. In addition, promotional activities related to yoga such as quizzes, poster competitions, and Q&A sessions were also conducted across naval units and schools.