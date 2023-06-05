ENC members take pledge to support LiFE initiative in Visakhapatnam

June 05, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As part of the activities for World Environment Day on June 5, personnel of all units and establishments of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) took a pledge during a dedicated ceremony to affirm their commitment and support to the Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative of the Government of India, here on Sunday. The event saw wholehearted large-scale participation by naval personnel, defence civilians and other staff. Awareness seminars on mandatory lifestyle for the environment were also conducted by all units/ establishments under the ENC. The objective of the seminars was to apprise all personnel about the consequences of environmental pollution and measures to mitigate the same. The seminar also propagated 75 LiFE actions to be imbibed in daily life towards sustainable and conscious living.

