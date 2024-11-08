ENC conducts anti-hijack exercise at Visakhapatnam Airport to test response procedures

Eastern Naval Command(ENC) conducted a comprehensive anti-hijack exercise on November 6 at Visakhapatnam Airport, simulating a hijack scenario to test and validate response procedures.

This exercise, co-ordinated by INS Dega aimed to assess the effectiveness of the airport’s contingency plan, safeguard passenger safety and ensure seamless inter-agency coordination in the event of an actual hijack situation. The responses demonstrated adequate readiness and coordination among INS Dega, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the National Security Guard (NSG), the Airports Authority of India(AAI), and State Government agencies to handle contingencies, according to a statement issued by ENC.

The post-exercise debrief highlighted key leanings from the drills and revalidated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), reinforcing the combined commitment to vigilance and readiness. This annual drill, mandated under the National Civil Aviation Security Programme, reaffirms the preparedness of INS Dega and associated agencies towards passenger safety and ensuring rapid, effective responses during hijack- like situations.

