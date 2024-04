April 03, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. During the visit, he was briefed about the ongoing and future ship building projects, repair work and infrastructure development towards expansion of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL). He also visited various shop floors and the Diving Support Vessel, which is under construction for the Indian Navy at HSL.