ENC chief conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) was conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for his meritorious service on 71st Republic Day.

Instituted in 1960, Param Vishisht Seva Medal is a gallantry award given in recognition of meritorious service of the most exceptional order during the peace time.

Some senior officials of ENC also received distinguished service and gallantry awards on the occasion.

Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM) were received by Vice Admiral Kalidoss Srinivas, Project Director, Ship Building Centre (V); Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao Deshmukh, Director General, Naval Projects; Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet.

AVSM is given in recognition of distinguished service of an exceptional order to all ranks of the armed forces.

Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) was awarded to Capt. Sanjay Sameer Pote and Nau Sena Medal (NM) (gallantry) to Lieutenant Commander Shailendra Singh. Nau Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) was awarded to Cmde. P.C. Maragathavelan and Cmde. R. Vijay Sekhar. Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) was awarded to Captain Ravi Kumar, Ram Dular, MCME II and Shrikant Parashram Mane, MCPO (UW) II.