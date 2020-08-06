ENC Band performs for COVID-19 warriors

As part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Eastern Naval Command organised a live performance of the Navy Band as a tribute to COVID-19 warriors, at the Bojjana Konda heritage site in Sankaram on Wednesday.

Cmde Sanjeev Issar, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) gave a warm welcome to Anakapalle Lok Sabha MP Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi, who was the chief guest at the event, and a host of COVID-19 warriors nominated by the district administration to attend the event.

The hour-long concert featured a wide selection of pieces ranging from martial music to some soul-stirring patriotic songs.

The performance included popular and evergreen songs such as ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ and ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’, and culminated with the rendition of the Tri-Services songs providing a fitting finale to the occasion. DD Hyderabad live-streamed the band’s performance on DD Saptagiri and DD Yadagiri.

Military Bands across the country are celebrating Independence Day by displaying their performances from August 1 onwards, as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the COVID-19 frontline warriors who have been fighting relentlessly to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country at the risk of their lives.