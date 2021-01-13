Emulate Swami Vivekananda, Muttamsetti urges youth

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 January 2021 00:54 IST

‘People should not forget Indian culture’

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has called upon the youth to uphold ancient Indian values and culture by following the path shown by Swami Vivekananda.

At the 158th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda held at the VMRDA Auditorium here on Tuesday, the Minister described the youth as the future of the nation.

Advertising

Advertising

He said: “Our Vedas are a vast treasure of knowledge on various subjects including science and technology.” He appealed to the youth not to forget Indian culture. He commended youngsters and students, who had extended yeomen services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLA Golla Babu Rao spoke.

The Minister gave away prizes to the winners of Swachh Bharat summer internship 2019-20. Ch.S. M. Ratna Kumari of Payakaraopeta bagged the first prize of ₹30,000, S. Sivakrishna of V. Madugula secured the second prize of ₹20,000 and T. Madhu of Bheemunipatnam got the third prize of ₹10,000.

MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao, SETVIS CEO B. Srinivasa Rao and Manager Rajendra were present.

BJP Parliamentary district president Medapati Raveendra Reddy, participated as chief guest at a separate programme organised by the party at the statue of Swami Vivekananda on the Old South Jail Road near Allipuram. He recalled that Vivekananda was the favourite disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

BJP State executive member Neelapu Vijayananda Reddy said Swami Vivekananda had not only woken up India but also introduced yoga and vedanta through his discourses in the USA and England. He said that the statue at Allipuram was the first statue of Swami Vivekananda in the city, which was installed by former Mayor N.S.N. Reddy on January 12, 1963.

Senior BJP leader T. Subbarami Reddy, district general secretary K.V.S.N. Prasad and south constituency convener K. Ram Kumar were present.

Swami Atmavidananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, lit a lamp to mark the 158th birth anniversary celebrations at the ashram premises

Additional Commissioner of Income Tax B. Satyanarayana Raju, CMD of SRK Infrastructure M. Satyanarayana Raju and Swami Swasam Vedyananda were among those who attended as guests.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna, GITAM Institute of Pharmacy Principal S. Ganapathi and Hostel Warden Ramamohana Rao garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda on the university campus.