Employees’ union opposes Electricity Amendment Bill

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Employees’ Union, along with other unions and associations, will observe a one-day mass hunger strike in all district headquarters and generating stations on January 8, protesting against the Centre’s decision of making amendments to the Electricity Act- 2003 through the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill- 2018.

Union general secretary V.S.R.K. Ganapathi said the proposed bill was against the interests of the consumers and the employees of discoms as well. “The Bill will benefit private players in the power sector. As per the amendment, the work of the power distribution will be done by the discoms, while the supply will be in the hands of private players,” he said.

‘Privatisation move’

P. Chandra Sekhar, president of the union, said that the amended Bill would pave way for privatisation of power sector. “The discoms are serving with the motto of service so far and the Bill will bring an end to it,” he said.