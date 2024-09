An employee was reportedly severely injured in an accident in the Steel Melting Shop (SMS-1) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

Malleswara Rao, a senior manager of SMS-1 Department, sustained burns when liquid metal accidentally fell on him. Further details are awaited. He was shifted to a hospital.

