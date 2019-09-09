Elocution, model preparation contests to mark Ozone Day

The Hindu, in association with the Essar Steel, will organise elocution, and model preparation and display competitions for schoolchildren at its Seethammadhara office and at the Visakha Public Library at Dwarakanagar respectively, marking the International Ozone Day-2019. The programme being organised for the 10th year in succession is aimed at creating environmental awareness among students.

Students from 7th class to 10th class are eligible to participate in the competitions which are open to all schools and each school can nominate five students. Entry is only through registration which an be done free of cost.

Competition schedule

The topic for elocution competition is: ‘Should ‘Miyawaki method’ be encouraged as a sustainable tool for urban afforestation?’ The preliminary round will be held at The Hindu’s Seethammadhara office on September 12 and 13. Participants need to speak in English only. Each participant will be given 3 minutes to express their views and points will be awarded on the basis of content, expression, language, originality and body language.

The finals would be held at the Visakha Public Library on September 17. Prizes will be given away to the first three contestants and the winners would be given away ‘certificates of excellence’ and shields. The remaining finalists will be given certificates of appreciation. Participation certificate would also be presented to all participants.

The theme for model preparation and display is: “Green Buildings” and it will be held at the Visakha Public Library on Sept 17. A maximum of two models per school and a maximum of five students per model (total 10 students from each school) will be allowed.

The participants should bring their own models (after assembling them) to the venue and put them on display. Assembling at the venue will not be allowed. The participants should explain about their model to the judges.

All the models will be evaluated by the judges and the top three models will be given prizes.

Registration free

Registration can be done free of cost. The prize distribution function will be organised on the same day. The list of participants and projects can be mailed to sampath.v@thehindu.co.in by September 12. For more details, interested students can dial 74163 29462.