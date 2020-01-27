Elephant creates flutter in city zoo

An elephant reportedly ran amok in its enclosure in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) without following the instructions of the animal keeper on Sunday, giving a hard time to the officials.

According to the sources, the animal keeper allowed the male elephant to walk unchained, a regular practice followed in the zoo park. However, the pachyderm got panicked and moved helter and skelter inside the enclosure. The zoo officials had to divert the elephant by giving sugar canes and got it chained again. Sources said the elephant hit the animal keeper, but Zoo Curator Yesoda Bai denied it.

“On Sunday, the elephant was taken for a walk. However, it did not respond to the commands of the animal keeper. May be it wanted to walk on a different path. To give the animal some space, we blocked the area for some time. The animal was brought under control immediately,” she said.