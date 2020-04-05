Electricity bill for April will be same as March: Discom

The Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL) has said that the consumers should pay their last month’s electricity bill amount for this month too due to the lockdown.

“The consumers should pay the same bill amount of March in the month of April. The decision was taken as the meter readers are unable to visit the consumers’ houses to record the readings and issue the bills in view of the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19,” said T.V. Surya Prakash, SE (Visakhapatnam), APEPDCL.

The decision will apply to the power consumers in five districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari under the jurisdiction of the APEPDCL.

The electricity bill of March will be sent to the consumers as the April bill to their registered mobile number as SMSes from April 6 (Monday).

The consumers can visit the official website of APEPDCL (www.apeaternpower.com) for their bill details in the ‘View Bill’ section. Consumers can register their mobile numbers and can update their mobile number details from ‘Sc. No-Mobile Mapping’ option on the website.

‘Pay within 15 days’

“Consumers are requested to pay their electricity bill within 15 days after receiving the SMSes. After normalcy restores, the bill amount will be adjusted according to their actual readings,” said Mr. Surya Prakash.