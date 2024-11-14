 />
Electric traction commissioned for goods train movement at NMDC’s Nagaranar railway siding

The overhead 25KV AC power supply and sub-sectioning, paralleling post was commissioned by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Saurabh Prasad

Published - November 14, 2024 04:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Electric Traction has been introduced for goods train movement at National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Steel Limited’s Nagarnar Railway siding near Jagdalpur in the Kottavalasa Kirandul (KK) line on November 13, 2024.

The overhead 25KV AC power supply and sub-sectioning and paralleling post was commissioned by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Saurabh Prasad and, Executive Director of NMDC Steel Limited and Head, Nagarnar plant, K. Praveen Kumar along with, Senior Divisional Operations Manager Tanmay Mukhopadhyay and Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer Shivanand Prasad and Senior officials of Waltair Division and NMDC Steel Limited were present on the occasion.

The DRM said “Waltair Division, as the major logistics provider for NMDC Steel Limited., has relentlessly pursued moving freight trains to and from the Nagarnar plant seamlessly on electric traction to improve mobility through faster turnarounds. “This will also boost running more rakes of raw materials and finished goods by Railways for scaling up production at Nagarnar Steel Plant. Nagarnar Steel Plant commenced operations in October 2023,” according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Improving rail connectivity from Amagura-Ambagaon take off for the plant and increasing Railway crew and train safety examiners at Nagarnar is also planned to streamline operations and logistics in Jagdalpur area for boosting up steel coil production.

Published - November 14, 2024 04:04 pm IST

