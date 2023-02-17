Election to A.P. Legislative Council for Graduates’ Constituency from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on March 13

February 17, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated a ‘media centre’ for the forthcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Graduates Constituency, along with Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Collector gave details of the election schedule. He said the election notification was issued on Thursday (February 16) and the last date for filing of nominations is February 23. The nominations would be scrutinised on February 24 and the last date for withdrawal is February 27. Polling would be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13, and the counting of votes would be done on March 16. The election process should be completed by March 21.

The Returning Officer for the election is the Visakhapatnam Collector. The Assistant Returning Officers are the DROs of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

The nominations would be received at the Collector’s Office in Visakhapatnam between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from February 16 to 23 (on working days). The candidates have to pay a security deposit of ₹10,000 along with their nomination papers. The security deposit for SC/ST candidates is ₹5,000. The candidate has to file affidavits along with the nomination on ₹100 non-judicial paper. Three vehicles of contesting candidates, going to file for nominations, would be allowed up to a periphery of 100 metres of the Returning Officer’s chambers. A maximum of five persons (including the candidate) would be allowed into the chamber of the RO for filing of nomination papers.

There are a total of 2,87,258 electors, including 1,06,329 women electors, and 331 polling stations in the six districts.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into force with the announcement of the election schedule on February 9.

Meanwhile, Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) nominee for the Graduates Constituency Koredla Ramaprabha filed her nomination on Thursday. She submitted her nomination papers to the Returning Officer.

Earlier, Ms. Ramaprabha paid tributes to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar. Later, she went in a rally along with her supporters from the Saraswathi Park to the Collectorate. She addressed a public meeting there.