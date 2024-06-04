ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: most YSRCP Ministers lag behind in Andhra Pradesh

Updated - June 04, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 02:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Gudivada Amarnath,Vidadala Rajini, Taneti Vanitha, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu and Roja among the YSRCP Minister who are trailing

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh lagging behind by over 14,000 votes against TDP candidate Bode Prasad in the Penamaluru Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: File Photo: G.N. Rao

Most of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Ministers are trailing behind their rivals as per the votes counted till Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

While IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath is trailing behind his rival and TDP MLA candidate Palla Srinivasa Rao by 18,000 votes in the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is trailing behind TDP candidate Galla Madhavi in Guntur West Assembly constituency by 5,807 votes.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

In the Gopalapuram Assembly constituency, TDP candidate M. Venkata Raju is leading by over 8,165 votes against Home Minister and YSRCP candidate Taneti Vanitha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh is lagging behind by over 14,000 votes against TDP candidate Bode Prasad in the Penamaluru Assembly constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Follow the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results live updates

Similarly, the TDP candidate from Sattenapalli, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, is leading with over 13,000 votes against Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, and former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha is lagging behind TDP candidate Tenali Sravan Kumar in Tadikonda Assembly constituency by 17,610 votes.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: How to check?

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja is also trailing behind TDP candidate Gali Bhanu Prakash by over 8,000 votes in Nagari Assembly constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US