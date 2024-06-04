GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: most YSRCP Ministers lag behind in Andhra Pradesh

Gudivada Amarnath,Vidadala Rajini, Taneti Vanitha, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu and Roja among the YSRCP Minister who are trailing

Updated - June 04, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 02:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh lagging behind by over 14,000 votes against TDP candidate Bode Prasad in the Penamaluru Assembly constituency.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh lagging behind by over 14,000 votes against TDP candidate Bode Prasad in the Penamaluru Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: File Photo: G.N. Rao

Most of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Ministers are trailing behind their rivals as per the votes counted till Tuesday afternoon.

While IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath is trailing behind his rival and TDP MLA candidate Palla Srinivasa Rao by 18,000 votes in the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is trailing behind TDP candidate Galla Madhavi in Guntur West Assembly constituency by 5,807 votes.

In the Gopalapuram Assembly constituency, TDP candidate M. Venkata Raju is leading by over 8,165 votes against Home Minister and YSRCP candidate Taneti Vanitha.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh is lagging behind by over 14,000 votes against TDP candidate Bode Prasad in the Penamaluru Assembly constituency.

Similarly, the TDP candidate from Sattenapalli, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, is leading with over 13,000 votes against Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, and former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha is lagging behind TDP candidate Tenali Sravan Kumar in Tadikonda Assembly constituency by 17,610 votes.

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja is also trailing behind TDP candidate Gali Bhanu Prakash by over 8,000 votes in Nagari Assembly constituency.

