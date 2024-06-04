Election Results 2024: YSRCP leading in Alluri Sitharama Raju Assembly constituencies

By the end of Round 1, YSR Congress Party candidates were leading in Assembly Constituencies in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district and Araku Parliament constituency.

YSRCP candidate Tanuja Rani was leading with a good majority against her rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kothapalli Geetha.

By the end of round 1, YSRCP MLA candidate Regam Matsyalingam from Araku Valley had received 4,000 votes, while BJP candidate Pangi Raja Rao had received about 1,449 votes.

Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi from YSRCP Rampachodavaram Assembly Constituency has received 3,733 votes, while TDP candidate M Sirisha Reddy has bagged 2,859 votes.