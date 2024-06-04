GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: YSRCP leading in Alluri Sitharama Raju Assembly constituencies

YSRCP candidate Tanuja Rani leading with a good majority against her rival and BJP candidate Kothapalli Geetha in Araku Parliament constituency

Published - June 04, 2024 10:46 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP Araku MP candidate Thanuja Rani.

YSRCP Araku MP candidate Thanuja Rani. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

By the end of Round 1, YSR Congress Party candidates were leading in Assembly Constituencies in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district and Araku Parliament constituency.

Also Read: Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

YSRCP candidate Tanuja Rani was leading with a good majority against her rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kothapalli Geetha.

Also Read :Andhra Pradesh election results 2024 LIVE

By the end of round 1, YSRCP MLA candidate Regam Matsyalingam from Araku Valley had received 4,000 votes, while BJP candidate Pangi Raja Rao had received about 1,449 votes.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page| Follow the election results live updates

Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi from YSRCP Rampachodavaram Assembly Constituency has received 3,733 votes, while TDP candidate M Sirisha Reddy has bagged 2,859 votes.

