Election for second Deputy Mayor on July 30

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 July 2021 00:13 IST

The notification for election of the second Deputy Mayor was issued, according to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana here on Monday. The election would be conducted on July 30.

She said that a special council meeting will be convened at 11 a.m. on July 30.

Notices were given by the District Collector to all the elected corporators and ex-officio members to attend the meeting. Mr. Jiyyani Sridhar was elected as the first Deputy Mayor along with the Mayor.